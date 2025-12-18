Messi's crowning glory and Algeria's historic FIFA Arab Cup triumph: Qatar National Day set to witness yet another key milestone

December 18 is a special day for Qatar - the National Day.

The date commemorates Qatar's unification in 1878 and is a public holiday for the Middle-East nation. And of late, it has become an important date in international football as well.

Especially since the rise of Qatar as a world class tournament host and footballing country.

And Qatar, having hosted a multitude of top tournaments over the last few years, have held important finals on their National Day, the latest of which will be the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 final between Jordan and Morocco on Thursday.