Messi's crowning glory and Algeria's historic FIFA Arab Cup triumph: Qatar National Day set to witness yet another key milestone
December 18: Qatar National Day
December 18 is a special day for Qatar - the National Day.
The date commemorates Qatar's unification in 1878 and is a public holiday for the Middle-East nation. And of late, it has become an important date in international football as well.
Especially since the rise of Qatar as a world class tournament host and footballing country.
And Qatar, having hosted a multitude of top tournaments over the last few years, have held important finals on their National Day, the latest of which will be the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 final between Jordan and Morocco on Thursday.
Algeria's historic triumph in 2021
One of the most important and significant result that came on December 18 was the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 final four years back.
It was a momentuous occasion because it was the first time ever that the Arab Cup was being held under the FIFA banner. Moreover, the tournament also served as a test event before the 2022 World Cup and Qatar's readiness as a host was under the scanner.
But Qatar passed the test with flying colours and the final on December 18, 2021, was a statement of intent. Algeria defeated Tunisia in that fixture 2-0 (after extra time) at the Al Bayt stadium to win the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.
It was a huge moment because the Arab Cup had been revived after nine years and the tournament had come udner the aegis of FIFA.
Messi's ultimate crowning in Doha
December 18, 2022 - That is a date that will forever be etched in the annals of sporting history, not just football. For that is the date when Lionel Messi - arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest, footballers to ever play the game - finally won the trophy he so desired.
Argentina, led by Messi, set Qatar alight despite an opening game debacle to reach the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The only critic to Messi's status as the GOAT (or one of the GOATS) was the fact that he had never helped his country win the World Cup. And on December 18, 2022, at the iconic Lusail Stadium in Doha, Messi went on to do exactly that.
Argentina beat France on penalties after the game finished 3-3 (following extra time), and Messi had the moment he savoured so much. And in the process, December 18 (Qatar National Day) was etched into footballing folklore.
Real Madrid wins first FIFA Intercontinental Cup
December 18, 2024, was the day when another historic feat transpired in Qatar.
The FIFA Intercontinental Cup had been revamped by FIFA to replace the annual FIFA Club World Cup which had now been turned into a quadrennial event.
And Qatar were the hosts of the final three games of the tournament's first edition in 2024. And the final, for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024, saw reigning European champions Real Madrid take on Mexico's Pachuca at the Lusail stadium.
The Spanish giants won 3-0, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., marking yet another important result on Qatar's National Day.
