'Mentality is about now, winning' - Filling Antonee Robinson-sized hole, Tyler Adams' anticipated return: Five keys for Mauricio Pochettino and USMNT against Panama

GOAL takes a look at the biggest keys as the USMNT pushes for a fourth straight CONCACAF Nations League trophy

LOS ANGELES - When he was first hired as U.S. men's national team coach, Mauricio Pochettino outlined the importance of winning. He wanted to make this program a serial winner, one that embraced the expectations on their shoulders. Win the training session, win the friendly, win the game, win the tournament - that's how you build a foundation. That's how you compete at a World Cup.

Generally, the USMNT has done a lot of winning at the CONCACAF Nations League. The team has lifted the trophy in each of the first three iterations of this tournament and, heading into the semifinals of a fourth, they're eager to defend that title. Up first is Panama at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at SoFi Stadium, with a date against Mexico or Canada waiting in a potential final on Sunday night.

Before Pochettino even arrived, the expectations for this tournament were made clear: win it.

And now that Pochettino is here? Now that he's had six months to start building his culture? Well, Pochettino knows it'll be tough, tougher than many are willing to admit but, no matter: win.

"I want to win the competition," he said this week, "because that is going to help us to build our confidence and trust in the way that we are going to need. At the same time, we need to be intelligent, to try to discover the best players and to build a strong core of the team that has the possibility to fight for big things. That mentality is about now, winning.

"There's not too much preparation, but being on together is to show there that we want to compete this weekend and we want to win. The objective is the World Cup, and I think we are translating the idea that we need to compete in our best way and win the tournament because I think it's important for the future. In one year, we want to compete for the big trophy: the World Cup."

The USMNT, admittedly, head into this tournament shorthanded. Some pre-tournament injuries meant several stars were never going to be involved. Late injuries ruled out three more, including superstar fullback Antonee Robinson. This will be a test of the USMNT's depth. More than anything, though, it'll be a test of Pochettino's culture.

GOAL takes a look at five key storylines as the USMNT take on Panama, look for more Nations League glory and continue the journey toward the 2026 World Cup.