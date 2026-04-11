Mendy: Morocco’s title felt completely unexpected, like an ‘April Fool’s prank’

Mendy told “The Mo Show” podcast: “What happened against Morocco was unprecedented for me; it was the first time anyone from an opposition bench had taken my towel during a match, let alone a final.”

“Unfortunately, these things can happen in football, and you have to accept them. It was a big match, so I stayed focused and ignored the banter, with help from our substitute goalkeeper.”

He continued: “The match against Morocco was the toughest of my career given the events that unfolded. We played under incredible pressure, whether from the fans, altercations with players, or other strange occurrences.”

“The Moroccan fans were incredibly loud. It’s tough to face the host nation in a 80,000-seater stadium; when I went out to warm up, I thought, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this in my life’.”

Even two days later, the roar of the crowd was still ringing in my ears.”



