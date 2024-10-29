'Maybe El Clasico didn’t help' - France Football's chief editor explains Vinicius Junior's Ballon d'Or defeat as he 'guarantees' Real Madrid did not know Rodri had won before ceremony
France Football's chief editor Vincent Garcia has explained why Vinicius Junior missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Spain star Rodri.
- Rodri beats Vinicius Jr to Ballon d'Or
- Real Madrid boycott ceremony
- France Football chief explains why Rodri won