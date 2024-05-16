VIDEO: He's on a rampage! Massimiliano Allegri tears off his tie and unbuttons his shirt as he screams at officials after being sent off in Juventus' Coppa Italia final win against Atalanta
A fuming Massimiliano Allegri tore off his tie and his jacket after he was sent off during Juventus' Coppa Italia final win against Atalanta.
- Allegri given marching orders
- Confronted fourth official after decision
- Yet Juve prevailed 1-0 over Atalanta