Mauricio Pochettino reportedly nearing four-year deal to return to USMNT after contract limbo

The two sides are close to settling a deal - although the financial terms are not yet clear. Legendary broadcaster Andres Cantor first reported that a deal was close Tuesday evening. The Athletic added Wednesday morning that things are moving in the right direction. U.S. Soccer offered Pochettino an extension before the World Cup, but talks were put on hold during the U.S.'s run.

Pochettino has repeatedly reiterated his willingness to stay in the job, and suggested the door could be open to a new deal after the U.S. lost to Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16.

“Right now, it’s about resting a little bit, to think, have conversations with the federation to see what the decision is. I’m so happy. We’ve built a very good relationship," he said.