'Next time they're all out!' - Mauricio Pochettino fumes after Cole Palmer's extraordinary clash with Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson over Chelsea penalty against Everton as he confirms who is permanent taker
A fuming Mauricio Pochettino sent out a stern warning to Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke after they clashed with Cole Palmer over a Chelsea penalty.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Madueke & Jackson wanted to snatch penalty from Palmer
- The English forward stuck to his guns
- Pochettino was furious with the on-pitch penalty row