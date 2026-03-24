Mattia Marchesetti’s record: scoring in all 10 divisions since joining Chievo in Serie A: “A dream come true – now I can stop playing and start coaching”

"I came through the ranks at Cremonese's youth academy, then played for Chievo, Sampdoria, Triestina and Vicenza: 25 appearances in Serie A, 100 in Serie B, and 120 in Serie C1. I stopped playing in big stadiums to play on the pitches of Pizzighettone, Olginatese and Rivoltana."





"In total, I’ve scored over 100 goals. The only one in Serie A was in the Chievo v Parma match in 2005: Zanchetta played a through ball from the halfway line, I cut inside behind the defenders, the ball bounced in front of Frey, and I slotted it home with my right foot – a dream. The most important goal was the one in 2004 with Cremonese during the second leg of the final against Sudtirol, which secured promotion to Serie C1."





"This past season, having taken part in the pre-season training camp this summer and training twice a week, I played 14 matches. When the referee blew for the penalty, my teammates, all much younger than me, said to me: ‘It’s your turn’, they knew how much it meant to me. Even the opponents at the Sabbioni stadium gave me a hug."



