'Just banter?' - Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood hit with UEFA bans following wild mass brawl in Fenerbahce's Champions League play-off clash against Lyon

The fallout from the explosive clash between Lyon and Fenerbahce on August 26 has resulted in heavy sanctions for several key figures. At the heart of the controversy was Guendouzi, whose provocative behaviour toward the home supporters and opposition players was cited as the catalyst for the mass brawl that followed the final whistle.

The governing body confirmed that Guendouzi has been fined €50,000 and handed a four-match suspension from UEFA club competitions, though two of those games are suspended for a one-year probationary period. Consequently, the midfielder will miss Fenerbahce's opening two Champions League league phase fixtures against Roma and Aston Villa.