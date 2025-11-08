Getty Images Sport
Matheus Cunha reveals tunnel conversation with Ruben Amorim after Man Utd vs Wolves clash before Brazilian striker made big-money move to Old Trafford
Cunha's impressive start
Cunha has quickly established himself as one of United’s standout performers this season so far following his big-money summer move from Wolves. The 26-year-old Brazilian has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford, with his blend of flair, aggression, and creativity earning him comparisons to former club legend Eric Cantona. While his goalscoring numbers remain modest, with one goal in 10 games so far across all competitions, his influence on matches has been undeniable, sparking the Red Devils’ offensive setup.
Amorim has built his front line around Cunha and fellow new arrival Bryan Mbeumo. The Red Devils boss' tactical setup has given Cunha the freedom to roam between the lines, link play with midfielders, and exploit gaps between the defensive line.
Cunha recalls conversation with Amorim
In April this year, Cunha visited Old Trafford with the Wolves side for a Premier League clash and starred in his club's 1-0 win over the hosts as Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal of the match. After the full-time whistle, as the Brazilian was about to enter the tunnel, Amorim grabbed him and had a conversation.
Recalling the discussion with the Portuguese manager, Cunha told The Sun: "He said, ‘Hey, take care today. What do you feel about the stadium? After the first game, Wolves against United [on Boxing Day], it was a good moment to feel like we have this connection. Wolves is very passionate. We discussed a little bit in the game and he [said] something to me.
"And then I said: 'Hey, take care of that thing!' or something like that. He’s someone that pushes us forward. This is the most important thing to be a coach in this big environment. The results start to come much more now. But personally, he’s someone that can show you the energy and then the passion to be part of his team and do the things for him, for the club and to show what you can do to be better. He’s someone who’s very passionate about his job. Someone who I feel is privileged to be the manager of one of the biggest clubs in the world and he shows us this. He shows us our responsibility to use this shirt and then show everyone what is to be part of Manchester United. Every single day he’s with me is a little bit more intense! But I know 100 per cent it’s because he wants to get out my best and then show everyone what I think he knows I can do."
Cunha responds to comparison with Cantona
Last month, former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock said Cunha has "got the aura of Cantona". Responding to the comparison with a club great, the Brazil international said: "Wow, what a player. I need to do much more things to be compared to him. When someone says something like this to me, I try to see the good part of this. To be someone who has a lot of passion to play for this club, to play football – and then try to represent everyone inside of the pitch. I feel privileged to be associated with these kind of things and with Cantona also. He made history. And if I can do a little percentage of what he did already, I’ll be very happy and then try to build my way to the guys to remember me also. I’m new at the club. I’m new in terms of the look, all the other performances from the past. Everything for me is new. So I have only my mind in bringing back the United glory days."
United's Tottenham test
United saw a sudden surge in form since October as they have remained unbeaten in their last four league matches, including three back-to-back wins against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton. They faltered against Nottingham Forest last weekend after being held to a 2-2 draw. Amorim's side will aim to get back to winning ways this Saturday as they take on Tottenham in a key away fixture.
