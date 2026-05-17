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Massimiliano Allegri responds to talk of heated Zlatan Ibrahimovic argument as tensions boil over at AC Milan
Allegri plays down Ibrahimovic confrontation
In a tense press conference ahead of Milan's upcoming clash with Genoa, Allegri was forced to address claims of a toxic atmosphere behind the scenes. Reports have suggested that the relationship between the head coach and club advisor Ibrahimovic has reached a breaking point. However, Allegri remained characteristically calm when asked about the alleged friction at the San Siro.
“I am accustomed to always having a professional rapport, and dealing professionally with all the directors and owners,” Allegri remarked in his press conference. “Within meetings, not just this year, there have always been moments of confronting ideas where you could agree or not agree. But today we must focus all our energy on tomorrow’s game.
“Look, there are always going to be discussions within a company, one sees things in shades of white, another black, another red, but the important thing is that everyone works in the interests of that company. I’ve had much worse discussions than this, but the fundamental thing is that we all work in the same direction.”
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Boardroom divisions and historic friction
Despite Allegri's attempts to deflect, the internal divisions within the club's hierarchy have become a major talking point. Rumours suggest a split within the camp, with Ibrahimovic and CEO Giorgio Furlani on one side, while Allegri and director of sport Igli Tare occupy the other. This current animosity reportedly mirrors a notorious 2012 clash in the Emirates Stadium locker room between the pair during Ibrahimovic's playing days.
Addressing the presence of Tare, Allegri offered his support to the sporting director. “We’ve got Tare as director of sport, he has done a good job, we immediately got in sync,” the coach added. “He is professional, well-prepared. All these attacks that are against him… When you reach the end of a season, the responsibility is shared by everyone.”
Champions League qualification is non-negotiable
Milan currently find themselves in fourth place after a dismal run of form, collecting just seven points from their last eight Serie A outings. Club owner Gerry Cardinale has been vocal about the dire situation, recently stating that missing out on Europe’s premier competition would be viewed as a definitive failure for the project. Allegri agreed with the assessment of the patron, acknowledging the pressure at such a prestigious institution.
“It’s normal at Milan that you must be ambitious to aim for the maximum result,” the coach added. “I was pleased with Cardinale’s words, I spoke to him recently and gave him my point of view of this season and the future of Milan, which is what everyone is really interested in. Milan are first and foremost, the club is above everyone and everything. The rest of us are just passing through.”
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Genoa trip looms amid squad rotation
As the Rossoneri prepare for their trip to the Marassi, the focus shifts back to the pitch where Allegri must deal with a mounting list of absentees. Rafael Leao, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Pervis Estupinan are all unavailable due to suspension. There is a boost for the squad, however, as veteran Luka Modric has been included in the traveling party despite having surgery on a fractured cheekbone only three weeks ago.
“Modric is a positive development, he is available,” Allegri confirmed. “He has practiced with the team and tried the mask. Samuele Ricci sprained his ankle, he’s still coming with us and we’ll see how he is tomorrow. At this moment, the team mustn’t let itself be swept up in haste or anxiety. We need organisation, determination, and the conviction we can get the result. On March 8 everyone was talking about the Scudetto after the derby, now we have wasted our advantage over fifth place. That means something went wrong.”