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'It has become a disgrace to defend well' - Massimiliano Allegri tears into Napoli after Champions League collapse against Villarreal
Allegri fumes at defensive standards
The Napoli manager was left reeling after watching his side surrender a lead to lose 3-1 against Villarreal in the Champions League. The Partenopei failed to maintain their tactical shape during a chaotic second half, leading the coach to question the modern footballing attitude towards defensive solidity. Allegri was particularly vocal about the way his team reacted to adversity on the pitch, suggesting that the fundamental art of defending is being lost.
"It has become almost a disgrace to know how to defend, which does not necessarily mean doing it near your own goal," the veteran coach told Sky Sport Italia. "But if you then concede in midfield and do not score at the front... In Champions League, the others make few technical mistakes, there must be greater defensive attention even if defensively we did quite well, but we allowed many shots from outside. We need to improve on this type of defensive impact."
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A breakdown in team unity
Beyond the tactical errors, Allegri was disappointed by the psychological collapse of his players after Villarreal found their equaliser. He observed that the squad stopped functioning as a cohesive unit, with individuals attempting to win the game alone rather than sticking to the collective game plan. This lack of maturity in high-stakes matches is something the coach believes must be addressed immediately if they are to progress in the competition.
"The characteristic of a strong team is not to fall apart or stretch out; we all individually wanted to resolve the match in the second half," Allegri explained. "Tonight, as with the Frosinone game, we made some wrong choices. We need to reflect because we still have the possibility of passing the round, but we needed to have more patience in managing the ball. The problem is that we suffer too much at the back; we need to have balance, because then you stretch out and concede space."
Champions League learning curve
Allegri admitted that his side is currently feeling the step up in quality that comes with elite European football. While Napoli may be able to mask certain deficiencies against smaller domestic sides, the Champions League offers no such luxury. The coach highlighted that technical errors are punished far more ruthlessly in this competition, demanding a level of focus that his players failed to sustain for the full ninety minutes in Spain.
"Errors can happen within a game. The fact is that afterwards you must continue to play in total tranquility, playing as a team, and tonight at a certain point we stopped playing as a team, that is the truth," Allegri remarked. He further noted that the gap between domestic and European intensity is palpable, stating: "Slowly we will get there, because the level of the Champions League is higher. When you play against medium-small teams you don't notice it, but when you play against Champions League teams, you do."
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Warning ahead of Venezia trip
With a return to Serie A action looming, Allegri warned his squad that their current form could lead to further embarrassment if they do not change their mindset. The Partenopei are set to face Venezia, and the manager was quick to shut down any suggestions that the domestic fixture would be an easy ride. He demanded a return to the humble, hardworking roots that define successful Italian teams, regardless of the opponent's standing in the table.
"If in Venezia we do not go with the humility and the respect to put ourselves on their level, with a team that is a good team and does not deserve the ranking it has, we will come out with broken bones," Allegri concluded.
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