Massimiliano Allegri reveals truth behind Kevin De Bruyne touchline row as Napoli crisis deepens

The tension between Allegri and De Bruyne became a major talking point following Napoli's disappointing European display against Villarreal. Reports suggested that the Belgian playmaker had ignored specific tactical instructions, leading to a heated exchange between the pair. Allegri, however, was quick to dismiss any long-standing issues during his latest press conference, attributing the incident to a simple misunderstanding fueled by different languages.

"Did he bother me? No, there was a misunderstanding, but that was it. These things happen and will happen again. If we understand each other straight away, it's better: I spoke Italian, he spoke English, then I started speaking in English and he wanted to understand in Italian. The boy is intelligent, he understood," the coach explained, as quoted by Tuttosport.