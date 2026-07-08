AFP
Mason Greenwood has ‘silent pact’ in Roma vs Fenerbahce transfer battle - with Man Utd waiting on cash boost from Marseille sale
Gasperini secures Greenwood agreement
The English forward has reached an agreement in principle with the Italian giants on a five-year contract worth approximately €4.5 million per season. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, despite heavy interest from Fenerbahce and the lure of Saudi Arabian riches, Greenwood has been swayed by the prospect of headlining Gasperini's tactical revolution in Rome. The manager won him over by asking: "Are you ready to run?", to which Greenwood's response was a definitive "yes".
While the player's personal terms are settled, a financial gap remains between the two clubs. Roma are preparing an offer of €45 million, including bonuses, but Marseille are currently holding out for €50 million. The French giants are under no pressure to lower their price, especially as Fenerbahce's offer still on the table with a staggering salary proposal between €7m and €8m net per season, which Roma cannot match.
- AFP
Man Utd's windfall and Marseille's firm stance
The negotiations are being watched closely at Old Trafford. Manchester United are entitled to a significant 40 per cent sell-on clause from any future transfer fee involving the forward, meaning a €50m sale would net the Premier League club a handy €20m boost. This clause is a primary reason why Marseille are refusing to accept discounted bids, as they look to maximise their own profit after signing him for €31.6 million in 2024.
Greenwood has grown restless in France and has reportedly told the Marseille hierarchy to "let me go" as he seeks to finalise his future before pre-season fully kicks into gear. He was present at Marseille's training ground this week for fitness tests, but his camp has reassured Roma that the Olimpico is his preferred destination, largely due to the lure of Champions League football.
Fan backlash and moral dilemmas
The potential transfer has not been met with universal approval in the Italian capital. A portion of the Roma supporters have launched an online petition to block the signing, citing the player's past off-field controversies and legal issues. The petition argues that acquiring Greenwood would contradict the club's "Amami e Basta" initiative against gender-based violence.
The fan statement read: "This position is not based on personal hostility or a belief that people cannot rebuild their careers. It is based on the conviction that every football club has the right - and the responsibility - to choose who represents its badge. Greenwood has been involved in multiple serious off-field controversies, including disciplinary issues with the England national team and allegations of domestic and sexual violence that generated worldwide attention."
- Getty Images Sport
Gasperini's tactical vision for the forward
On the pitch, Gasperini has a very specific role in mind for the 24-year-old. The manager has promised Greenwood a central role in his 3-4-2-1 system, likely operating on the right side of a dual number ten formation behind a primary striker. This tactical promise, along with the chance to play in Europe’s elite competition, has seen the forward turn a blind eye to Atletico Madrid’s interest.
The Giallorossi are now working on the final details to bridge the €5 million gap with Marseille. With the Friedkin Group giving the green light for the investment, today could prove to be the decisive day in a saga that touches Manchester, Marseille, and Rome. If the deal goes through, it would be Roma's record transfer, eclipsing the €42 million previously paid to sign Patrik Schick.
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