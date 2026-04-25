Shock club prepare ‘massive offer’ for Mason Greenwood - and Marseille sale could benefit Man Utd

Paris FC are dreaming big this summer and have identified Greenwood as their marquee target to lead a new era in the French capital, according to But Football Club. Backed by the immense wealth of the Arnault family and the strategic sporting expertise of the Red Bull group, the club is reportedly preparing a "massive offer" to test Marseille’s resolve.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation in Ligue 1 since making the move to the Stade Velodrome, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by his rivals. Paris FC are hoping to capitalise on their new financial backing to convince the former Manchester United man that his future lies in Paris rather than the south of France. Early indications suggest, however, that Marseille currently view the initial proposal as insufficient.