AFP
Shock club prepare ‘massive offer’ for Mason Greenwood - and Marseille sale could benefit Man Utd
Paris FC plot ambitious Greenwood swoop
Paris FC are dreaming big this summer and have identified Greenwood as their marquee target to lead a new era in the French capital, according to But Football Club. Backed by the immense wealth of the Arnault family and the strategic sporting expertise of the Red Bull group, the club is reportedly preparing a "massive offer" to test Marseille’s resolve.
The 24-year-old has been a revelation in Ligue 1 since making the move to the Stade Velodrome, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by his rivals. Paris FC are hoping to capitalise on their new financial backing to convince the former Manchester United man that his future lies in Paris rather than the south of France. Early indications suggest, however, that Marseille currently view the initial proposal as insufficient.
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Massive contract and Manchester United windfall
To lure the forward away from the Velodrome, Paris FC are reportedly putting together a financial package that includes an "XXL" signing-on fee and a salary rivaling the top earners at Paris Saint-Germain. This aggressive strategy aims to overcome any hesitation Greenwood might have about leaving a club where he is currently well-settled.
Should a deal be reached, Man Utd stand to benefit significantly. When Greenwood joined Marseille in 2024, United negotiated a substantial sell-on clause. Reports suggest that Marseille must pay 60% of any future sale price to the Premier League giants - a figure that rises to 65% if the Phocaeans qualify for the Champions League. A blockbuster move would result in a multi-million pound windfall heading back to Old Trafford.
The Red Bull influence and sporting project
Beyond the finances, Paris FC are leaning heavily on their evolving sporting project. Under the guidance of manager Antoine Kombouare, the club has shown significant progress, including the recent high-profile victory against Monaco. The involvement of Red Bull has promised a "five-star" recruitment drive, with the club aiming to transition into European contenders.
Big names like Ciro Immobile are already part of the project, and the club views Greenwood as the final piece of the puzzle. Officials are selling a vision where Greenwood becomes the face of a club challenging for Ligue 1 supremacy, though they face a difficult task in convincing him to swap the passionate atmosphere of Marseille for their emerging project at the Stade Jean-Bouin.
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Summer window showdown looms
The situation remains fluid as both clubs prepare for the opening of the summer transfer window. While Marseille hold the leverage of a long-term contract, the pressure of a high-value offer from the Arnault family could quickly change the landscape of the negotiations.
For the Red Devils, the situation is a win-win. Whether Greenwood stays at Marseille and continues to develop or moves for a massive fee, the Old Trafford recruitment team is guaranteed a significant financial boost to their own summer budget. All eyes will be on the capital to see if Paris FC can return with a bid that Marseille simply cannot ignore.