With the club currently navigating a period of internal tension and financial pressure following their unexpected Champions League elimination, the prospect of a lucrative transfer is beginning to loom large on the horizon. Despite Marseille currently sitting fourth in the Ligue 1 table, bolstered by Greenwood's impressive tally of 24 goals across all competitions this season, this potential sale is seen as a strategic move as the club contemplates a necessary squad refresh during the upcoming window to offset losses and rebuild the team's competitive edge.