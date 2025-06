England Under-21 defender CJ Egan-Riley has turned down a new contract at Burnley, joining Marseille on a free transfer.

22-year-old was named in Championship team of the season

Burnley had offered "significant long-term contract"

Egan-Riley joined Clarets from City in 2022