Mason Greenwood 'believes he can play for England again' despite FA & Thomas Tuchel blacklisting Marseille star from selection

After being banished from the United squad in 2023, despite criminal allegations against him being dropped, Greenwood briefly played in Spain for Getafe on loan before securing a permanent transfer to Marseille in 2024. It was in France that the winger finally got a chance to revive his professional career.

Greenwood enjoyed a fine debut campaign in Ligue 1 as he scored 21 league goals in 34 matches as Marseille finished second behind European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

This season, he has picked up where he left off, as the 24-year-old has already scored eight Ligue 1 goals in 11 appearances and provided three assists.