Mary Earps receives her MBE as belated reward for 2023 World Cup heroics - with Lionesses goalkeeper all smiles at Windsor Castle despite swirling speculation over her Man Utd future
Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps has been awarded an MBE after her heroics at the 2023 World Cup, amid speculation over her future.
- Earps played key role in Lionesses' run to final
- Awarded huge honour by Prince William
- Earps linked with move away from Manchester United