Mary Earps returns to England! Lionesses hero agrees to join London City Lionesses as PSG exit nears

According to BBC Sport, the 33-year-old goalkeeper is poised to return to the Women's Super League just two years after departing Manchester United for the French capital. Earps, who has twice been named the FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year, has spent a productive period with PSG, making 22 appearances in the Premiere Ligue this season and recording 12 clean sheets.

Despite her individual success in France, the allure of returning to England and joining an ambitious project under owner Michele Kang has proved decisive. Earps remains one of the most recognisable figures in the women's game, having been instrumental in the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph and their subsequent run to the 2023 World Cup final.