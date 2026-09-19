'Too early' - Martin O'Neill rejects must-win talk ahead of crucial Old Firm clash with Rangers

Ahead of the fixture, the manager dismissed suggestions that the derby is a must-win game in order to maintain their league supremacy. Speaking to the media, O'Neill acknowledged the psychological damage of a potential third straight defeat while standing his ground: "No, it's too early in the season to say. It would be great if we could win because we could go eight points clear, and we've won the previous six league games.

"The game is big. It's a big game whether it's played in September or March. It's a really big game. We need to be up for the game. Do we need to win the game? It would be nice to win; it wouldn't be great if we lost. That would be three on the trot, and of course, psychologically, it would be a blow."