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Martin Odegaard hails Norway's Nations League start and set-piece magic after beating Denmark
Odegaard stresses vital importance of winning Nations League opener
Norway captain Martin Odegaard expressed immense satisfaction after leading his side to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Denmark in their UEFA Nations League Group A opener at Ullevaal Stadion. Reflecting on the match, the Arsenal midfielder emphasized how crucial it was to maintain high standards and secure three points following their summer international campaign.
Norway stormed into a two-goal lead through Oscar Bobb and Erling Haaland before Denmark fought back to level.
Odegaard highlighted the extra personal significance of defeating their Scandinavian rivals on competitive territory.
Captain credits dead-ball analyst for practiced match-winner
With the match tied at 2-2, Odegaard provided the decisive assist after executing a clever short-corner variation alongside Haaland and Antonio Nusa. The Norwegian skipper publicly praised set-piece coach Pal Fjelde for designing the precise routine during pre-match preparations.
Fjelde pitched the dead-ball play directly to Odegaard and Haaland, who immediately embraced the concept.
"We can only praise Pal Fjelde today. A good piece of work, he has done his homework," Odegaard stated. "It is first and foremost important to start with a win at that level. It is easy to drop a little after the summer we had. It is extra nice that it is against Denmark, considering the history."
Historic victory built on Haaland's record-breaking night
Odegaard's decisive corner set up Haaland's 64th international goal in 56 caps, establishing a new all-time scoring record for national teams across the Nordic region. The victory marked Norway's first competitive win over Denmark in 12 attempts, satisfying home supporters after experiencing a brief second-half scare.
Despite Denmark's brief comeback through Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hojlund, Norway's offensive firepower proved decisive.
The victory keeps Norway top of Group A alongside Portugal.
Solbakken calls for higher standards ahead of Portugal test
While Odegaard celebrated the historical victory, head coach Stale Solbakken warned that the squad must elevate their performance level ahead of hosting Portugal. The manager faces a selection challenge at left-back after substitute David Moller Wolfe received a red card in stoppage time.
Norway complete their match recovery before welcoming Portugal to Oslo.
Odegaard looks to lead his side to consecutive group wins.
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