Martin Odegaard furious with Bernardo Silva after 'dirty' late tackle in Norway's defeat to Portugal

The Nations League encounter between Norway and Portugal was overshadowed by a flashpoint in the final moments of the game. Odegaard was the victim of a heavy challenge from Silva, which occurred well after the ball had been released. The Arsenal captain, clearly distressed by the nature of the tackle, did not hold back when assessing the incident in his post-match comments. The incident took place at the Ullevaal Stadium, where Norway suffered a narrow defeat despite Erling Haaland finding the back of the net.

Speaking to TV2 after the final whistle, Odegaard made his feelings clear about the conduct of his opponent. The 27-year-old midfielder was seen dragging his foot and limping heavily as he avoided the usual mixed zone interviews. "It doesn't belong on a football pitch. It's a shame that people behave like that. It's a head fog from him. Just kicks me down long after I've played the ball away. I don't understand what he's doing," Odegaard said.