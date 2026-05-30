'I fully believe' - Martin Odegaard has no doubt Arsenal can get better of PSG in Champions League final as he hails 'unbelievable' Viktor Gyokeres

Reflecting on the psychological edge gained from domestic success and evaluating their formidable opponents, Odegaard stated: “We know the quality we have in the team. I think we've shown that for a very long period of time. Obviously, coming from winning the Premier League, which is probably the toughest league to win in the world, gives us a lot of confidence.

"We know what we are and what we can do. Obviously, we're playing a good team with a lot of qualities, but we have full belief in ourselves, what we can do, the football we can play and the results we can get.

"That's our main focus, to be us and to focus on what we can do and what we can control. It's a big game, but we're ready for it, as I said. I fully believe in the team and everything we can do on the pitch.

"It felt amazing to win the title. I think all we have been through to get to that moment makes it feel so good. And to do it with this group is just unbelievable. It was such a beautiful day and it is going to be there forever for all of us.

"So, it was a special feeling and we, of course, take the energy from that. The mood and vibes going into this game is great, another final. It is good vibes and we are ready to go again.”