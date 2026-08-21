Every Second Media
Martin Keown backs 'ahead of schedule' Max Dowman to play big role in Arsenal's Premier League title defence
Teenager impresses during run-in
Dowman made his senior Arsenal debut at just 15 years old before etching his name into the history books as the Premier League's youngest-ever goalscorer. The teenage attacking midfielder proved decisive during last season's title run-in, setting up Viktor Gyokeres before netting a stoppage-time sealer in a dramatic victory over Everton. Following 13 first-team appearances across all competitions and an eye-catching pre-season, Dowman is firmly part of Arteta's plans for the new campaign.
- Mark Pain
Club icon praises prodigy
Former Gunners defender Keown believes the youngster's rapid rise is running ahead of schedule and expects the prodigy to play a significant role in north London. Speaking to TNT Sports, Keown insisted: "He's 16 years of age. It's already an incredible story. He's already ahead of schedule.
"This season might be the one. We saw those two great moments in the Everton match. That puts him down in history now. The youngest player in the Premier League to score a goal. How important was that? He's going to play a big part. Hopefully this is the breakthrough year, but maybe it's early. But nonetheless, I'm going to enjoy watching him when he plays."
Champions shed past narratives
Ending a 22-year title drought has finally silenced outside critics who questioned Arsenal's bottle in crunch moments, according to Keown. The former centre-back feels reigning champion status provides vital inner belief, even with rivals desperate to knock them off their perch.
Addressing the weight of expectation, Keown added: "You know, when you win the Premier League, of course everybody wants to beat the champions. There's been pressure on Arsenal over the years.
"The narrative was that they had blown it, had bottled it. I think now they can enjoy being champions and take that into the game. It gives you that extra air of confidence and belief. So, no, you can't worry about that. Just go and win your games, and hopefully you're better than the rest."
- Getty Images Sport
Rivals rebuild amid stability
Arsenal are aiming to defend their top-flight crown successfully for the first time since the 1930s. Arteta's established tactical setup offers immense continuity amid widespread managerial upheaval across nine top-flight rivals, including Enzo Maresca at Manchester City, Andoni Iraola at Liverpool, and Xabi Alonso at Chelsea. Dowman and his team-mates face an immediate test of focus when they open their title defence at home to newly promoted Coventry City on Friday.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting