Marseille explain decision to sanction Mason Greenwood transfer to Fenerbahce in official statement

Marseille have released an official statement confirming the permanent transfer of Greenwood to Fenerbahce. The 24-year-old forward arrives in Istanbul after two seasons in the south of France. The club explained that the departure was a mutual decision between both parties after a productive individual campaign.

The Ligue 1 side expressed their gratitude in an official statement, saying: "Olympique de Marseille announces the transfer of Mason Greenwood to Fenerbahce. Signed in the summer of 2024, Mason Greenwood wore the Marseille colors for two seasons. This decision is the result of a joint discussion between the player and the club, who mutually agreed to end their collaboration. Olympique de Marseille thanks Mason Greenwood for his two seasons with the club and wishes him every success in his future career."



