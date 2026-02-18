AFP
Marseille appoint new manager after departure of Roberto De Zerbi as dramatic season takes new twist
De Zerbi flames out as Marseille manager
De Zerbi decided to leave Marseille by mutual consent last week following their humiliating 5-0 loss to rivals Paris Saint-Germain in Le Classique. The club have now appointed Beye on a one-and-a-half year deal, with the former Senegal star available on the market again after being sacked by Ligue 1 rivals Rennes just days before De Zerbi's own departure.
- AFP
Beye introduced as new Marseille boss
A club statement read: "Olympique de Marseille is pleased to announce the appointment of Habib Beye as coach of the professional team.
"Habib Beye has carved out a unique career path in French football, first as a combative and respected player, then as an ambitious and thoughtful coach.
"Habib Beye quickly embraced a career as a coach. He was itching to get back on the pitch and naturally found his place on the sidelines. In 2021, he took the reins at Red Star FC. In a demanding league, he imposed a clear identity: discipline, intensity and ambition. His management style was based on high standards and player accountability, in line with what he embodied on the pitch. National champion in 2004, he took Red Star up to Ligue 2 but left the club for Stade Rennais.
"Tuesday 18 February 2018 marks Habib Beye's return to Olympique de Marseille. From the green turf of the Orange Velodrome to the touchline of the Boulevard Michelet stadium, he seems to have come full circle, but the hardest part is probably still ahead of him, with the same guiding principles that accompanied his playing career: leadership, hard work and passion."
Chaos envelopes Marseille even after De Zerbi's exit
In their first game immediately after De Zerbi left the club, Marseille hosted Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg to the Stade Velodrome. Their ultras vacated one stand prior to kick-off in protest against the board, while reports claim some supporters even tried to storm the presidential suite.
Marseille, under caretaker manager Jacques Abardonado, went a goal up through Mason Greenwood early on, before Amine Gouiri doubled the lead shortly after half-time. However, Sebastian Nanasi pulled one back for the visitors, and then Joaquin Panichelli scored a 97th-minute penalty to claw back a point.
On Sunday, Mehdi Benatia stepped down as sporting director, but was reinstated on a deal until the end of the season just a couple of days later. Club president Pablo Longoria remains under fire from fans for another whacky season on France's south coast.
- AFP
What comes next for Marseille?
Beye, equipped with forwards such as Mason Greenwood and Ethan Nwaneri, will look to chalk up his first win as Marseille boss on Friday evening with an away game against Brest.
Advertisement