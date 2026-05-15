‘The right things over and over again’ - How Marko Mitrovic revived the Revolution by obsessing over details

Every soccer manager has their inspirations. Usually, it's one of the classics: Rinus Michels, Sir Alex Ferguson, Bill Shankly, Pep Guardiola. Sometimes, it's more of a mentor or someone from a coaching course.

New England Revolution head coach Marko Mitrovic has respect for the classics, sure. But his real inspiration? A tennis player whose career was forever altered before it fully peaked. Monica Seles won seven majors as a teenager and looked destined to become one of the sport’s all-time greats before she was stabbed by a spectator during a 1993 tournament in Germany. She was never quite the same again.

It's not the attack that sticks with Mitrovic. Rather, it's the way she approached the game of tennis.

"She was always taught to focus on the next point. You know how in tennis you have to switch sides for a point? She would miss the side so many times because she had no clue what the score was," Mitrovic said to GOAL. "That was so impactful for me."

If that sounds a little bit intense, it's because Mitrovic is. The New England Revolution manager does not set goals for the season. He does not check the MLS standings - or at least, that's what he claims.

He is so dedicated to the individual details that perhaps the scope of achievement - at least, in the win/loss column - might be lost. But his methods are certainly working. If he were to look at the table, Mitrovic would know that the Revs are third in the Eastern Conference. They have lost just once in MLS since March 21.

"I strongly believe, if we do the right things over and over again, that's how we can build the big success. But big success doesn't exist before we achieve those small successes down the road," he said.