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Adhe Makayasa

Emotional scenes at Volksparkstadion as Mario Vuskovic makes long-awaited return to Hamburg training after doping ban

M. Vuskovic
Hamburger SV
Bundesliga

Mario Vuskovic received a rapturous reception at Volksparkstadion on Tuesday as he took part in Hamburg SV training for the first time since November 2022. Around 7,000 supporters gathered to welcome back the 24-year-old Croatian defender, who remains determined to rebuild his career after serving a four-year suspension for an alleged doping violation.

  • Supporters pack arena homecoming

    Unprecedented supporter demand prompted the club to relocate their open training session to the main stadium. Around 7,000 fans unfurled banners of support and chanted his name as the Croatian defender stepped back onto the pitch following an absence of nearly four years. Former manager Tim Walter and former team-mates Sebastian Schonlau and Jonas Meffert watched on from the stands to offer moral support, despite all three now plying their trade at Holstein Kiel.


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    Team-mate praises defensive stalwart

    Left-back Miro Muheim, one of only two remaining colleagues from the defender's final appearance before the suspension, offered an emotional reflection on his return. Speaking to Kickerafter the session, Muheim said: "It was a very special moment to have Mario back with us. We always believed in his innocence. Mario is incredibly strong in character, a special person."

    Assessing the impact of his return to the dressing room, the Swiss defender added: "He will help us with his mere presence. He has managed to survive these four years and will work towards his return to the pitch. I am firmly convinced of that."

  • Hierarchy backs resilient family

    The club's hierarchy echoed that sentiment, paying tribute to the family's resilience after his younger brother Luka spent last season on loan from Tottenham Hotspur before joining Brighton in a €54 million (£46m/$62m) deal.

    Expressing the board's unshakeable belief, board member Eric Huwer said: "We have now met the entire family. His parents Sanja and Daniel, and last year Luka. I'm sure if someone makes it, he'll be called Vuskovic. Mario will be back."

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    Strict sanctions delay comeback

    Although the centre-back is now working alongside physical trainer Josko Vlasic, strict terms prohibit him from featuring competitively until the Nordderby against Werder Bremen on November 22. He also remains barred from conducting media interviews, signing autographs, or participating in club marketing campaigns until the suspension officially expires. Hamburg are now committed to rebuilding his match sharpness ahead of a long-awaited Bundesliga return following the autumn international break.

Bundesliga
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Hamburger SV
HSV
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FC Koeln
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