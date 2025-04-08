Mario Balotelli cites actor Kevin Spacey and threatens to unleash his 'rebellious 16-year-old' self in bizarre message after three-month absence from Genoa squad
Mario Balotelli vows to unleash his "rebellious 16-year-old self" in a cryptic message on Instagram after being frozen out from the Genoa squad.
- Balotelli joined Genoa as free agent in October 2024
- Hasn't been a part of squad since January
- Sent a cryptic message to coach Patrick Vieira