Erik ten Hag Marcus Rashford 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Marcus Rashford's reaction to Man Utd keeping Erik ten Hag as manager following lengthy speculation

Marcus RashfordErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier League

Marcus Rashford has reacted to Manchester United's decision to retain the services of manager Erik ten Hag.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rashford reacts to Ten Hag staying at Old Trafford
  • Scored only three goals last season
  • Determined to stage a fiery comeback
Article continues below