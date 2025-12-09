Marcus Rashford labelled 'most surprising' amid bright Barcelona start but Gerard Pique admits Kylian Mbappe is 'on another level' with Real Madrid heroics

Asked who has surprised him most this season, Pique picked the 28-year-old Englishman, saying: "Rashford. I think he had a very good start, now let's see how he continues. He scored two goals in the match against Newcastle, he has contributed and helped a lot since the beginning."

However, despite his allegiance to the Blaugrana, Pique could not ignore the elephant in the room. When discussing the absolute elite performers in the league, he conceded that Real Madrid's number nine sits alone at the top of the mountain. After all, the Frenchman won the league's top scorer prize on his debut season and has followed that up with a whopping 16 goals in as many La Liga games this term, despite Madrid struggling for consistency and falling behind Barcelona in the top-flight. He has also netted an incredible nine in just five Champions League matches.

"Also Mbappe, he is on another level and not just in goals, but also in how he looks," Pique admitted. "I think he is sharper than ever."

The former defender also tipped his cap to rivals Atletico Madrid, noting the contributions of their Argentine contingent. "Looking at other teams, in Atletico you have Giuliano Simeone, who is doing very well, Julian [Alvarez], who is a differential player," he added. "I think in La Liga there has not been any big surprise and that everything is being quite expected."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!