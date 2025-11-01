Marcus Rashford backs himself! Man Utd outcast sends pointed birthday message as he enjoys upturn in form on loan at Barcelona

If anyone thought Rashford had left United quietly, his recent comments prove otherwise. Reflecting on his struggles at Old Trafford, he didn’t hold back. The message was clear as Rashford sees the chaos behind the scenes at United as a key reason for his decline.

"I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent," he complained.

However, ex-United skipper Roy Keane, snapped back at the forward and suggested: "Towards the end of his time at United, there was obviously issues. He was part of the problem with the environment, especially [being] one of the most experienced players at United. He should have been setting the standards and showing new people at the club what it's like to be a United player."