Marcus Rashford injured? English forward skips Barcelona training and leaves after talks with Hansi Flick ahead of Camp Nou return against Athletic Club

Barcelona’s preparations for their landmark return to Camp Nou began on an uneasy note as Rashford left training early for the second straight day. According to Mundo Deportivo, the English forward, who has featured in every match since he joined on loan from Manchester United, reported to the club's training ground with persistent flu symptoms and was advised to return home immediately.

"Marcus has a fever. He couldn't train yesterday or today. I'm doubtful for tomorrow," Flick said of the Englishman at a press conference ahead of the weekend's match. Rashford’s absence would be significant as he has contributed significantly to the Catalan side with six goals, nine assists, and a central role in Barca’s attack this season. Furthermore, the timing of this illness particularly worrying as the club enters a demanding stretch of fixtures.