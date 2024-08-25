Marcus Rashford aiming to get back to his best as Man Utd star takes extra training sessions with legendary striker Ruud van Nistelrooy
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is working extra hours after training with Ruud van Nistelrooy in a bid to regain his long-lost form.
- Rashford working extra hours with Van Nistelrooy
- Duo training separately after regular training sessions
- Rashford yet to score a goal this season