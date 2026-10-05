Ex-Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo seals dramatic return to Estudiantes

According to TyC Sports, the long-running saga surrounding Rojo's future has reached a conclusion following protracted negotiations between Racing and Estudiantes. After intense discussions and considerable uncertainty between the two sides, a verbal agreement has been struck for the veteran defender to leave Avellaneda and return to La Plata for a third spell as his career winds down.

Racing had initially been reluctant to sanction the departure of the experienced 36-year-old, with sporting director Diego Milito taking an inflexible stance during the early stages of talks before ultimately giving the definitive "yes". Estudiantes pushed aggressively for the former Argentina international to resolve a looming defensive crisis ahead of their Copa Libertadores semi-final against Flamengo, where head coach Alexander Medina will be without the suspended Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Tomas Palacios for the first leg due to yellow-card accumulation.