Marco Silva facing Fulham sack as club consider stunning decision to remove popular manager amid contract impasse and 'relegation fears'
From dream to disarray at Fulham
According to talkSPORT, Fulham’s hierarchy are seriously considering showing the door to Silva amid growing fears of a relegation fight and a contract standoff that shows no sign of resolution. Eleven games into the Premier League season, and Fulham’s top scorer is not one of their players but 'own goals'. Harry Wilson and Ryan Sessegnon have each chipped in with two goals but they have scored three with help from the opposition. Their away form is also grim having collected just one point on the road this season, when a late equaliser from Rodrigo Muniz against Brighton helped them eke out a draw. All three of their wins have come at Craven Cottage, and even those have relied on fortunate own goals.
Contract chaos with Silva
Behind the scenes, tensions have been simmering for months. Silva, who has a £15 million ($20m) release clause, has so far refused to sign a new contract, leaving Fulham in a precarious position. The Portuguese coach’s current deal expires next summer, meaning he could walk away as a free agent. According to GMS, Fulham’s board, led by vice-chairman Tony Khan, have been desperate to tie Silva down to fresh terms since July. But negotiations have stalled, with the manager reportedly frustrated by the club’s lack of ambition in the transfer market. Fulham’s only major signing last summer was Kevin, a Brazilian winger from Shakhtar Donetsk, who was brought onboard for around £34.6m ($45.5m). For a side trying to build on mid-table stability, it wasn’t simply enough.
Speaking in August, Silva didn’t hide his disappointment. "It’s not an ideal scenario," he admitted. "Did I expect more? Of course. But the market is the market."
A familiar fall from grace
This is uncomfortably familiar territory for Silva. His Premier League journey, from Hull to Watford to Everton, has followed a recurring pattern. There is always a bright start followed by dips in form and eventual dismissal. At Everton in 2019, he was shown the door with the club sitting 18th and history may be repeating itself in west London. Yet to his credit, Silva’s Fulham reign began in glorious fashion. After being appointed in July 2021, he guided the club to the Championship title. During the course of that campaign, they scored an astonishing 106 goals. Fulham’s return to the Premier League was smooth and they comfortably stayed up, even flirting with European qualification. But now, the magic appears to have faded. The intensity and the pressing that once defined them have given way to fractured and disjointed play.
What makes the situation even more awkward is that Fulham owner Shahid Khan recently went on record to declare Silva a vital part of the club’s long-term vision.
"He’s been great," he told talkSPORT. "I really like him, not only as a person, (but) as a football manager, head coach. Definitely, I think he’s in our long-term plans."
Silva admitted was frustrated following another poor performance at the weekend: "It was a disappointing result for us, but more than the result, it was a very disappointing performance. We got what we deserved from the game, definitely. We played 20 minutes in all the game, I think. We lost the game through the physicality, we could not handle at all the physicality of Everton side."
Critical period looms for Silva and Fulham
Fulham’s upcoming fixtures could determine Silva’s fate. After the international break, they host Sunderland, one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this season, who are now fourth in the Premier League standings. Then comes a brutal double-header against Tottenham and Manchester City.
