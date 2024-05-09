Cristiano Ronaldo Marcelo Brozovic Al-NassrGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Marcelo Brozovic is Al-Nassr's hero! Croatia midfielder's dramatic brace, including last-minute winner, keeps Saudi Pro League title race alive with Cristiano Ronaldo also on the scoresheet

Al Nassr FCCristiano RonaldoMarcelo BrozovicAl Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FCAl AkhdoudSaudi Pro League

Al-Nassr gained their 25th Saudi Pro League win of the season as they defeated Al-Akhdoud thanks to a brace and late winner from Marcelo Brozovic.

  • Al-Nassr beat Al-Akhdoud 3-2
  • Al-Akhdoud fight from 2-0 down
  • Brozovic late winner hands Al-Nassr the win
