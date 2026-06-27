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'Worthless' - Marcelo Bielsa gives damning verdict on his own job as Uruguay coach after Spain defeat ends World Cup dream
Bielsa accepts blame after Uruguay's early exit
Uruguay's World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end following a 1-0 defeat to Spain, with the result confirming their elimination from the tournament. Despite arriving with high expectations after encouraging progress under Bielsa, La Celeste managed just two points in three matches.
The Argentine coach took full responsibility for the failure, dismissing the achievements of his three-year spell in charge. Bielsa argued that previous results, including fourth place in World Cup qualifying and third at the Copa America, had lost all significance after the team's World Cup exit.
- AFP
Bielsa delivers a ruthless verdict on his own reign
Speaking after the defeat, Bielsa gave a frank assessment of his work with the national team, insisting the lack of success at the World Cup had rendered everything else meaningless. He also accepted responsibility for Uruguay's disappointing results in the tournament.
"I will leave nothing to Uruguayan football," Bielsa told beIN Sports. "Any contribution from a coach who's been working for three years is meaningless if you don't get results: fourth place in the qualifiers was worthless, third place at the Copa America was worthless, and obviously, I don't need to comment on that performance.
"The questions do not seek answers, but to pour out on me, who is responsible, all the disappointment of the elimination. For this World Cup, we played to obtain seven points and we obtained two, despite a group of quality players. In spite of the work, the effort and the dedication, I did not succeed."
Goalkeeper decision comes under scrutiny
Bielsa also addressed one of the biggest talking points of Uruguay's campaign: his continued faith in veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera despite previous mistakes. The coach defended his selection, saying it had been carefully considered because of Muslera's form and experience.
"When I made the decision to line up Muslera, it was a very thoughtful decision," Bielsa admitted. "He is a goalkeeper who was coming off a magnificent year and who is a player with a very strong personality and a lot of character. That is why I made the decision to maintain him and not to withdraw my confidence."
He then revealed that Muslera requested to be substituted at half-time against Spain. Bielsa said: "At halftime, however, Muslera left the field at his own request and was replaced by Sergio Rochet. It was not me who made the decision, he took it himself."
- AFP
Uncertainty surrounds Bielsa's future
Uruguay's disappointing World Cup exit leaves Bielsa's position under intense scrutiny. With criticism already growing during the tournament, attention will now turn to whether he remains in charge after publicly questioning the value of his own tenure.