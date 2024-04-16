BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Dortmund SabitzerGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Marcel Sabitzer redeems himself! Borussia Dortmund star makes amends for shocking miss by scoring decider in classic Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Atletico Madrid

Borussia DortmundAtletico MadridBorussia Dortmund vs Atletico MadridChampions LeagueJulian BrandtIan Maatsen

Marcel Sabitzer turned hero for Dortmund as they beat Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

  • Sabitzer provided two assists and scored a goal
  • Dortmund reach Champions League final
  • Midfielder missed an easy chance earlier in the match

