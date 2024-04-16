Marcel Sabitzer redeems himself! Borussia Dortmund star makes amends for shocking miss by scoring decider in classic Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Atletico Madrid
Marcel Sabitzer turned hero for Dortmund as they beat Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sabitzer provided two assists and scored a goal
- Dortmund reach Champions League final
- Midfielder missed an easy chance earlier in the match