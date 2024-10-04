Marc Guehi is Liverpool's ideal Virgil van Dijk replacement: Reds should be doing all they can to sign Crystal Palace star

The England international is not as physically imposing as the Netherlands captain, but he is incredibly strong and wonderfully composed

Marc Guehi never wants to be noticed. "If a defender can go in a game and seem to be doing absolutely nothing, then he is doing absolutely everything right," he once said. "Obviously, there are times when you might have to make a last-minute tackle because of whatever is happening, but if I can avoid being seen in a game, as crazy as it sounds, I am doing my job."

The thing is, though, Guehi is attracting an awful lot of attention precisely because he's perfected the art of invisibility on a football field. An awful lot of eyes will certainly be fixed on the Crystal Palace centre-back this weekend, because while Premier League leaders Liverpool may be the star attraction at Selhurst Park, Guehi will also come under intense scrutiny.

The Reds may boast the meanest defence in England's top flight right now, but 33-year-old captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning a worthy successor will need to be found sooner rather than later. Guehi should be at the top of their shortlist.