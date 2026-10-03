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RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

'It’s all a process' - Marc Cucurella defends Jose Mourinho’s rocky Real Madrid start after €55m summer move

M. Cucurella
Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
Spain
Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain vs Czechia
UEFA Nations League A
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe

Marc Cucurella has called for patience following Real Madrid’s underwhelming start to the new campaign under Jose Mourinho. The Spanish international, who swapped Chelsea for the Santiago Bernabeu in a high-profile summer switch, insists that the team needs time to adapt to their new manager’s philosophy.

  • Real Madrid endure sluggish domestic opening

    Mourinho's second tenure in the Spanish capital has not begun as planned, with Los Blancos already trailing early pacesetters Barcelona by six points. Defeats to Real Betis and city rivals Atletico Madrid in their opening seven La Liga fixtures have amplified the pressure at the Bernabeu.

    Cucurella has found himself squarely in the spotlight during this rocky patch. Following his €55 million (£46m) transfer from Chelsea, the left-back was severely exposed on his flank during the Madrid derby. However, his domestic struggles sit in stark contrast to his dominant displays on international duty. The defender has carried his stellar World Cup form into the current international break, starring in world champions Spain's recent Nations League victories over England and Croatia.


  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Defending a chaotic preparation

    Addressing the media while away with the national team, Cucurella pleaded for patience and highlighted the squad's disjointed summer. He stressed that a lack of adequate preparation time has severely hampered Mourinho’s attempts to implement his tactical blueprint.

    "It's all a process," Cucurella explained. "With the national team, the foundations have been laid over many years - with the coach, too. At Madrid, we have just started with a new manager and it's too soon to speak. Some players only had a week-long pre-season before starting."

    The Spanish defender remains confident that the results will eventually turn. "The beginning of the season hasn't been what we all hoped for, but it's a process and we will see where we are at the end of the campaign," he added.


  • Contrasting fortunes on the international stage

    Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente recently noted that Cucurella looks "sensational" in a red shirt, suggesting the national team setup allows certain players to operate at a level "far superior" to their club form.

    Cucurella did not shy away from the discrepancy, vowing to replicate his international standards for his new club. "It's not even been 10 games yet," he continued. "There are things to improve, of course. We basically had no pre-season, while it's a new club for me. I have to adapt to my new team-mates and give my best so that the player you see with the national team is the same player with Real Madrid."

    Despite his recent club woes, Cucurella's stellar year has earned him a Ballon d'Or nomination alongside international colleague Lamine Yamal and club team-mate Kylian Mbappe. "If it was up to me to vote, I would vote for myself," he joked. "But no, two of the candidates to win it are team-mates, so whoever wins it, I will be happy."


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    Nations League duties continue

    Spain look to make it three wins from three when they host Czechia in Oviedo on Saturday. De la Fuente's men will then conclude the extended international break with a trip to face Croatia on Tuesday.

    For Cucurella, these fixtures offer a vital opportunity to build momentum before returning to Madrid. Mourinho will desperately need his marquee summer signing operating at peak capacity as Los Blancos attempt to close the gap in the La Liga title race.

UEFA Nations League A
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE