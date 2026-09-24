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Alvino Hanafi

'It's literally my living room!' – Marc-Andre ter Stegen reveals Dutch neighbour banter before Nations League derby

Germany
M. ter Stegen
Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A

Ajax goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen detailed his smooth transition to life in Amsterdam after joining the Dutch giants. The 34-year-old revealed lighthearted banter with local neighbours ahead of starting for Germany against the Netherlands in his home stadium.

  • Ter Stegen details life in Amsterdam after summer Ajax move

    Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen opened up about adapting to life in Amsterdam following his summer transfer to Ajax. The 34-year-old explained that prioritizing his family's comfort made choosing the Dutch capital an easy decision after years of stability at Barcelona.

    Ter Stegen noted that playing under a manager who fully trusts his ability allowed him to regain his confidence.

    He expressed delight at his family's upcoming arrival in the city.

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  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-ZWOLLE-AJAXAFP

    Goalkeeper embraces Dutch culture and central city living

    Describing his daily routine, Ter Stegen praised Amsterdam's international atmosphere, friendly locals, and compact layout. Living in a central location, the shot-stopper revealed he is currently looking to buy a bicycle to navigate the flat city streets easily.

    He highlighted how emotional stability off the pitch translates directly into strong performances.

    "I am very happy with the decision," Ter Stegen said. "Amsterdam is relatively small, everything is flat, and you can move around super relaxed. I'm currently working on getting a bike because driving a car there is a bit difficult. It's the best way to move."

  • Ter Stegen brushes off Dutch neighbour banter before derby

    Adding a unique personal angle to Thursday's Nations League clash, Ter Stegen acknowledged that playing at the Johan Cruyff Arena feels like competing in his own living room. He revealed that local tradesmen and neighbours in Amsterdam have teased him about how many goals he will concede against Oranje.

    The goalkeeper aims to secure a clean sheet and earn bragging rights upon returning home.

    "People are very excited about the game, and I'm happy that it's in my living room," Ter Stegen smiled. "Every handyman installing things in my apartment said, 'We'll see how many goals you concede.' My goal is to leave with my head held high and tease them back."

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  • Germany v France - UEFA Nations League 2025 Third Place MatchGetty Images Sport

    Germany keeper targets bragging rights on familiar territory

    Ter Stegen expects a fascinating tactical battle against a Dutch side also adapting to a new managerial identity. The Ajax goalkeeper remains determined to help Germany secure victory on the pitch he now knows intimately.

    Germany proceed into the match eager to start their group campaign with maximum points.

    Ter Stegen looks to anchor the defense and secure a winning return to his new home ground.

UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Germany crest
Germany
GER