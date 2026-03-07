Manuel Neuer ruled out of key Champions League and Bundesliga matches as Bayern Munich learn extent of calf injury

The timing could hardly be worse for Vincent Kompany’s side, as Sky reports Neuer is now officially ruled out of the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atalanta this coming Tuesday. The veteran shot-stopper felt discomfort during the first half of the Gladbach clash and was substituted at the interval. While the coaching staff initially hoped the move was a precaution, subsequent scans revealed the muscular damage that will keep him out of the crucial trip to Italy. There is a significant chance he will miss the return leg in Munich on March 18.