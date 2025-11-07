Manuel Neuer 'very likely' to make Germany return if Marc-Andre ter Stegen doesn't find new club amid Barcelona struggles, says Didi Hamann

Ter Stegen’s situation at Barcelona has taken a dramatic downturn under Hansi Flick, who has demoted the German to third-choice goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny this season. Tensions between Ter Stegen and the club began in the summer when Barcelona pursued Garcia without informing him, a move the long-serving keeper viewed as deeply disrespectful after years of loyalty and leadership. Matters worsened when Barcelona needed Ter Stegen to sign off on a medical report declaring a long-term injury so they could register Garcia for the domestic campaign. Initially, the German refused, prompting the club to impose disciplinary measures and strip him of the captaincy. He eventually relented, signing the report to facilitate Garcia’s registration. However, Germany coach Nagelsmann has already made it clear that Ter Stegen will only feature at the 2026 World Cup if he plays regularly, while former Barcelona and Germany star Bernd Schuster has warned that a move away is now essential. With less than a year to go for the 2026 World Cup, time is running out for the Barcelona veteran. Unless he secures regular playing time soon, he risks losing the Germany No. 1 spot he has long pursued but never fully claimed with Neuer around. And now, with the Bayern veteran being urged to return, the pressure on him is only increasing.

Hamann echoed Schuster’s views, saying that Ter Stegen needs to find a new club, preferably one competing in Europe, if he hopes to regain his place as Germany’s No. 1 goalkeeper. Saying: “Marc-Andre ter Stegen first has to find a new club, ideally one that plays in Europe. As harsh as it may sound, for me the train has left the station.”