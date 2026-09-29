AFP
'They hate us!' - West Ham star Manor Solomon launches sensational attack on Ireland after heavy Israel defeat
Simmering tensions explode after defeat
A comprehensive three-goal defeat in Debrecen sparked immediate fury from Solomon following an evening marred by pre-match hostilities. Bad blood had already simmered when Irish players skipped traditional handshakes and looked at the turf with hands behind their backs during the Israeli national anthem inside an empty stadium. That bruising reverse on the pitch only inflamed the sensitive backdrop, prompting the winger to launch a scathing broadside against the opposition.
- AFP
'Obviously they hate us'
Speaking candidly after a tempestuous affair, Solomon condemned the stance adopted by the opposition while reaffirming immense pride in representing his homeland. Hitting back at the perceived disrespect shown by Irish players, the West Ham winger insisted: "I'm waiting for the next game against them, it'll be a completely different game entirely.
"They don't interest me. We have a country ten times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people. We are proud to wear the team shirt and to be Israelis. We are proud of our state and of our soldiers."
Lifting the lid on the deep-rooted friction between the two camps, he added: "They can play all their tricks. We are Israelis and love the country. And that will always be the case. If I say what I think of them, I'd likely be suspended for a few matches. Obviously they hate us. We don't like them."
Manager shoulders blame for collapse
In stark contrast to his captain's fiery outburst, head coach Ran Ben Shimon struck a contrite tone, shouldering sole responsibility for his side's tactical and psychological collapse.
Conceding his team failed to handle the heightened atmosphere, the tactician admitted: "Huge disappointment, the blame is on me. I thought we had prepared properly. We hadn't. We didn't handle the pressure well, this is very obvious. We didn't understand what is on our shoulders; we failed mentally, tactically."
Turning attention to a demanding schedule on the horizon, he added: "In a few days there is another game against Ireland [and] there is a game with Kosovo. We have to find the energy to wake up, to rise again, to try to deal with the pressure in a different way."
- Inpho Photography
High tension surrounds upcoming rematch
A quick rematch awaits in Backa Topola on 4 October, though doubts still surround the fixture after several Ireland players objected to playing in the first place. Before heading to Serbia, Ireland face Austria in Dublin while Israel take on Kosovo in a bid to recover. Solomon's outburst has created intense friction for their next encounter.
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