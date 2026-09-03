Manchester United sanction late permanent exit for Gabriele Biancheri despite the English transfer deadline passing

According to the Manchester Evening News, Biancheri has officially left Manchester United to join Austrian second-tier side FC Wacker Innsbruck. Although the transfer market in England shut at 11pm on Tuesday, the club have the ability to sanction exits to countries where the window remains open. Austria's deadline concludes on Thursday, which facilitated this permanent transfer.

Biancheri originally joined Manchester United from Cardiff City in 2023 but never managed to make a first-team appearance under manager Michael Carrick. The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United, featuring 11 times.