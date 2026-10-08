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Manchester United Make Their Move! Red Devils Lodge Scholarship Offer for JJ Gabriel But Face Battle to Keep Prodigy
Red Devils act to protect academy investment
Manchester United have moved to secure the future of JJ Gabriel by lodging a formal scholarship offer, but the club remains in a precarious position regarding the teenager's long-term stay - As per The Guardian.
The forward, who recently celebrated his 16th birthday, sent shockwaves through the Carrington academy last month when he requested that his registration be cancelled. By making this formal scholarship proposal for the upcoming season, United have ensured that they will be entitled to compensation should the youngster decide to continue his career elsewhere, rather than allowing him to walk away for nothing in the January window.
The situation remains incredibly tense as the relationship between Gabriel's representatives and the club hierarchy appears to have hit a breaking point. Despite the recent release of a squad photograph featuring the player, which briefly fueled optimism among the fanbase, a reconciliation looks increasingly unlikely.
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United Demand £3m+ Fee for JJ Gabriel
Man Utd had previously gone to great lengths to convince the prodigy of his path to the senior team, even arranging a meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson to demonstrate his standing within the United setup. However, the youngster has not reported for training in over three weeks, with the club making several attempts to check on his wellbeing during his absence.
United are determined to receive fair value for a player who has spent five years in their youth system. If Gabriel chooses to join another Premier League side, the two clubs must agree on a transfer fee, or the matter will be settled by a Professional Football Compensation Committee tribunal.
The Red Devils would likely point to the recent case of Rio Ngumoha, where Liverpool were ordered to pay Chelsea £2.8m up front plus £1.2m in add-ons, to justify a valuation exceeding £3m. Furthermore, United would demand a 20% sell-on clause to ensure they benefit from his future development.
Staggering demands behind the scenes
The standoff at Carrington follows a series of remarkable requests made by the player's camp before the relationship soured. It has emerged that Gabriel's representatives had sought a unique arrangement for the 16-year-old, including an expectation that he would train exclusively with the senior squad rather than returning to the Under-21 setup for pre-season.
The club had initially tried to accommodate the wonderkid, even going as far as allocating the teenager the No.77 shirt and requesting permission from the Premier League for him to use 'Gabriel JR' on his match jersey. However, the demands escalated to include specific playing time guarantees that the club felt were impossible to meet.
Reports suggest that his camp requested a minimum of 20 minutes of action in three specific first-team fixtures against Brighton, Bournemouth, and Sabah. When United refused to grant these ultimatums, the player was subsequently left out of the Champions League registration list and the Carabao Cup squad.
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Real Madrid and Barcelona lead the chase
With the domestic path complicated by tribunal fees, Gabriel is believed to be favouring a move to a major European league where the financial hurdles for his new club would be significantly lower. Real Madrid are currently considered the frontrunners for his signature, though Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping a very close watch on the situation.
The teenager has reportedly been maintaining his fitness at a private training facility in Catalonia while the various parties attempt to find a resolution to his registration status. United will receive considerably less if he moves abroad, as FIFA's fixed compensation rates for a Category I academy would total only around £350,000.
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