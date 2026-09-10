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Manchester United end their 1,016-day Champions League goal drought with a dominant victory over Sabah
Ending the European curse
Manchester United have finally ended their long and painful wait for a goal in the UEFA Champions League. Before their match against Sabah, the club had gone 1,016 days without finding the back of the net in Europe's premier tournament.
The last time United celebrated a Champions League goal was on November 29, when Scott McTominay scored in a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray during the 2023 group stage. After failing to qualify for the competition in the previous two seasons and ending their last campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, the pressure was immense to deliver a statement performance upon their return.
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Cunha sparks the Old Trafford rout
The breakthrough moment arrived just before the half-hour mark when Matheus Cunha opened the scoring, instantly lifting the heavy burden off the shoulders of the players. Cunha capitalised on a pinpoint cross from Patrick Dorgu to smash a close-range shot into the top left corner. This crucial goal opened the floodgates for Manchester United, who quickly took complete control of the match.
Bruno Fernandes doubled the lead just before the break, driving a precise shot into the centre of the goal following an incisive pass from Youri Tielemans. Moments later, Benjamin Sesko added a third goal on the stroke of half-time, effectively ending the match as a competitive contest before the whistle blew.
Martinez seals a dominant performance
United maintained their relentless pressure in the second half, refusing to give the Azerbaijani visitors any chance to breathe or recover. The defence remained incredibly solid, while the attacking players continued to create numerous opportunities to extend their advantage.
Lisandro Martinez eventually grabbed the fourth and final goal in the 68th minute, capitalising on a well-worked set-piece situation to fire a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner. This comprehensive 4-0 triumph at Old Trafford propelled United into fourth place in the overall Champions League standings. They currently sit just behind Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, trailing only on goal difference after a truly spectacular and highly encouraging start.
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Derby showdown looms
Following this spectacular European return, Manchester United must now shift their focus to Sunday’s crucial Manchester derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford. United currently sit 11th in the table with four points from their opening three games. In stark contrast, City arrive boasting a perfect record of three wins at the summit. Fans will hope this emphatic victory provides the momentum needed to derail their flawless rivals.
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