Manchester United and Chelsea owners go head-to-head! Boardroom battle as both clubs bid to invest in cricket club London Spirit

Manchester United and Chelsea owners, Avram Glazer & Todd Boehly, could reportedly be involved in an investment battle for cricket club London Spirit.

  • Marylebone Cricket Club invite bids for Spirit
  • Tycoons from across the globe are set to battle
  • Six entities including F1 rulers and IPL teams to compete
